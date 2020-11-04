30-Second Summary: U.S. popular, electoral votes close; some ND numbers are in

8:10 p.m.:
- In the presidential election nationwide, Republican incumbent Donald Trump is leading in the popular vote by roughly 800,000 votes so far. However, Democrat challenger Joe Biden is leading in electoral votes, 119 to Trump’s 92.
- AP projects Trump to add North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming to his win column.
- Polls are closed in North Dakota. Early results favor Republican Governor Doug Burgum, Republican U.S. Representative Kelly Armstrong for re-election.
- Measures 1 and 2 are losing.
- Voting may be on track to break the record number of ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election.
