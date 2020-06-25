32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 24; total statewide is 3,393

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 24, bringing the statewide total to 3,393.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 78 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 67 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,064 people are considered recovered from the 3,393 positive cases, an increase of 20 people from June 23.

This means there are actually 251 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 24. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since April 16, when 208 were reported.

It also means 90 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 24 (20) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (32).

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 24, down 2 from June 23. A total of 222 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 5 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,171 cases) and Grand Forks County (373 cases) account for 75 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 64 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 217.

Morton County is fourth with 73 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 70 cases.

Stutsman County has 62 cases, Ward County has 58 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 99,444 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 96,051 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Close contact with exposed individuals (1,238 cases), community spread (1,229 cases) and household contact (676 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.