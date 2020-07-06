33 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 5; total statewide is 3,849

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 33 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 5, bringing the statewide total to 3,849.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 80 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 69 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,350 people are considered recovered from the 3,849 positive cases, an increase of 26 people from July 4.

This means there are actually 419 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 5. The active cases peaked at a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 87 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 5 (26) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (33).

22 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 5, no change from July 4. A total of 245 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,334 cases) and Grand Forks County (403 cases) account for 71 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is third with 322.

Morton County is fourth with 103 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 80 cases.

Ward County has 65 cases, Stutsman County has 64 cases and Mountrail County has 54 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 113,582 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 109,733 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,434 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,376 cases) and household contact 742 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.