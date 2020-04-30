34 new cases reported for April 29; total statewide is 1,067

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 29, bringing the statewide total to 1,067.

No new deaths were reported, for the third day in a row.

458 people are considered recovered from the 1,067 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 590 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 29.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 29 (21) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (34).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 29, up 2 from April 28. A total of 85 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (513 cases) and Grand Forks County (258 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 77.

Stark is fourth with 49 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 27,460 tests have been conducted to date, with 26,393 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (412 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (298 cases) and household contact (185 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.