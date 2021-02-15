35 Montana bison moved to South Dakota reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Thirty-five bison have been moved from Montana to their new home on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota as part of an effort to grow the herd.

The bison were a gift from the American Prairie Reserve in north-central Montana.

The Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s goal is to expand the herd near Mission, South Dakota, to 1,500 bison spread across 28,000 acres.

That would make it the largest tribal-managed bison herd in the U.S. The herd is currently numbered at 134 bison.

American Prairie has agreed to contribute up to 170 bison.

