Leslie Bibb

– Born: Bismarck, North Dakota, USA (11/17/1973)

– Known for:

— Christine Everhart in “Iron Man” (2008)

— Sarah Lowell in “Law Abiding Citizen” (2009)

— Christine Everhart in “Iron Man 2” (2010)

Angie Dickinson

– Born: Kulm, North Dakota, USA (9/30/1931)

– Known for:

— Feathers in “Rio Bravo” (1959)

— Kate Miller in “Dressed to Kill” (1980)

— Ingrid Tyson in “Sabrina” (1995)

Leslie Stefanson

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (5/10/1971)

– Known for:

— Elisabeth Campbell in “The General’s Daughter” (1999)

— Irene Kravitz in “The Hunted” (2003)

— Kelly in “Unbreakable” (2000)

Ann Sothern

– Born: Valley City, North Dakota, USA (1/22/1909)

– Died: 3/15/2001

– Known for:

— Tisha Doughty in “The Whales of August” (1987)

— Rita Phipps in “A Letter to Three Wives” (1949)

— Dulcy Ward in “Dulcy” (1940)

CariDee English

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (9/23/1984)

– Known for:

— Bart’s Date in “Gossip Girl” (2007)

— Tall Blonde / Fiona in “Supercon” (2018)

— Tia in “One Tree Hill” (2006)

Kristin Rudrüd

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (5/23/1955)

– Known for:

— Jean Lundegaard in “Fargo” (1996)

— Connie Rudrüd, the Pork Products Lady in “Drop Dead Gorgeous” (1999)

— Mary in “Pleasantville” (1998)

Peggy Lee

– Born: Jamestown, North Dakota, USA (5/26/1920)

– Died: 1/21/2002

– Known for:

— Darling / Si / Am / Peg in “Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

— Rose Hopkins in “Pete Kelly’s Blues” (1955)

— Soundtrack in “Gangster Squad” (2013)

Dorothy Adams

– Born: Hannah, North Dakota, USA (1/8/1900)

– Died: 3/16/1988

– Known for:

— Mrs. Cameron in “The Best Years of Our Lives” (1946)

— Ruthie O’Reilly in “The Killing” (1956)

— Slave Woman / Hebrew at Golden Calf / Hebrew at Rameses’ Gate in “The Ten Commandments” (1956)

Kam Heskin

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA (5/8/1973)

– Known for:

— Elizabeth Bennet in “Pride and Prejudice” (2003)

— Friend at Leo’s Party in “Planet of the Apes” (2001)

— Carrie Carson in “Dirty Love” (2005)

Marneen Fields

– Born: Minot, North Dakota, USA (8/16/1955)

– Known for:

— Co-Star Ann – Clinical Social Worker in “Who’s Gonna Take Care of Me?”

— LEAD passionate lady in “Release My Love” (2014)

— Curry – Girl in dining room in “Hellhole” (1985)

Dorothy Stickney

– Born: Dickinson, North Dakota, USA (6/21/1896)

– Died: 6/2/1998

– Known for:

— Margaret Garrison in “I Never Sang for My Father” (1970)

— Miss Bird in “The Uninvited” (1944)

— Jean in “The Little Minister” (1934)

Jan Maxwell

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (11/20/1956)

– Died: 2/11/2018

– Known for:

— Ella Pollack in “BrainDead” (2016)

— Additional Crew in “An Unfinished Life” (2005)

— Camilla Vargas in “The Good Wife” (2014)

Carol Thurston

– Born: Valley City, North Dakota, USA (9/27/1920)

– Died: 12/31/1969

– Known for:

— Siu-Mei in “China Sky” (1945)

— Terua in “Conquest of Cochise” (1953)

— Li-Ho-Kay in “Rogues’ Regiment” (1948)

Sally Fraser

– Born: Williston, North Dakota, USA (12/12/1932)

– Died: 1/13/2019

– Known for:

— Joyce Manning in “War of the Colossal Beast” (1958)

— Joan Nelson in “It Conquered the World” (1956)

— Mrs. Helen Kingman in “The Spider” (1958)

Phyllis Frelich

– Born: Devil’s Lake, North Dakota, USA (2/29/1944)

– Died: 4/10/2014

– Known for:

— Dr. Lisa Parks in “ER” (1998-1999)

— Janice Ryder in “Love Is Never Silent” (1985)

— Barbara Collins in “Hunter” (1991)

Connie Franklin

– Born: North Dakota, USA (9/20/1981)

– Known for:

— Elle in “Agent Jade Black” (2020)

— Mrs. Blevins in “The Sneak Over” (2020)

— Anna in “Second Chances” (2021)

Leonora Pitts

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA (not available)

– Known for:

— Woman in “Like Holy Wine” (2020)

— Miss Miranda in “Boston Public” (2004)

— Marjorie in “Rita Rocks” (2009)

Doris Kemper

– Born: Portland, North Dakota, USA (5/25/1898)

– Died: 3/3/1974

– Known for:

— Landlady in “The Twilight Zone” (1963)

— Miss Kate Kelly in “Crashing Las Vegas” (1956)

— Anne MacLennan in “Tuna Clipper” (1949)

Dawn Little Sky

– Born: Standing Rock Reservation, North Dakota, USA (4/17/1930)

– Known for:

— Big Foot in “The Apple Dumpling Gang” (1975)

— At the Pow Wow in “Journey Through Rosebud” (1972)

— Copeland’s Squaw in “Billy Two Hats” (1974)

Rae Sperling

– Born: Langdon, North Dakota, USA (7/19/1954)

– Died: 7/1/2017

– Known for:

— Chick in “Game Show Models” 1977

— Monica in “Hollywood High” 1976

Paula Winslowe

– Born: Grafton, North Dakota, USA (3/23/1910)

– Died: 3/7/1996

– Known for:

— Mrs Martha Conklin / Mrs. Martha Conklin in “Our Miss Brooks” (1952-1955)

— Mrs. Field in “Panic!” (1957)

— Miss Garner in “77 Sunset Strip” (1964)

Mimi Weddell

– Born: Williston, North Dakota, USA (2/15/1915)

– Died: 9/24/2009

– Known for:

— Miss Mumsley in “Student Bodies” (1981)

— National Art Club Guest in “The Thomas Crown Affair” (1999)

— Ticket Buyer in “The Purple Rose of Cairo” (1985)

Betty Glover

– Born: Wales, North Dakota, USA (4/30/1928)

– Died: 5/27/2016

– Known for:

— Actress in “Crisis Counselor” (1982)

— Mrs. Hancock / Guest in Ballroom in “It Is Fine! Everything Is Fine.” (2007)

— Crispin’s Mother in “The Best of Times” (1981)

Nicole Rodenburg

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (10/15/1985)

– Known for:

— Jesse in “Glob Lessons” (2021)

— Amy in “What Children Do” (2017)

— Bride in “Inside Amy Schumer” (2013)

Marlo Dwyer

– Born: Wimbledon, North Dakota, USA (6/30/1915)

– Died: 9/28/1999

– Known for:

— Mrs. Elster in “Dangerous Mission” (1954)

— Candy Carson in “Prisoners in Petticoats” (1950)

— May Nelson in “The Sniper” (1952)

Diane Strom

– Born: Banner, North Dakota, USA (9/6/1933)

– Known for:

— Matt’s Wife in “El Dorado” (1966)

— Nurse / Helen Hall / Joan in “Hennesey” (1960)

— Receptionist in “Red Line 7000” (1965)

Betty Ross Clarke

– Born: Langdon, North Dakota, USA (4/19/1896)

– Died: 1/31/1947

– Known for:

— Aunt Milly in “Love Finds Andy Hardy” (1938)

— Katherine de Vaucelles in “If I Were King” (1920)

— Aunt Millie Forrest in “Judge Hardy’s Children” (1938)

Leah Patrick

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (12/9/1996)

– Known for:

— Jenna in “Black Creek” 2017

— Hannah in “Agente Secret” 2019

Brenda Fowler

– Born: Jamestown, North Dakota, USA (2/16/1883)

– Died: 10/27/1942

– Known for:

— Mrs. Caroline Priest in “Judge Priest” (1934)

— Mrs. Wright in “Thirty a Week” (1918)

— Ma Blower in “Comin’ Round the Mountain” (1940)

Ruth Eggleston

– Born: Leeds, North Dakota, USA (1/9/1922)

– Died: 3/14/2003

– Known for:

— Gumby in “The Gumby Show” 1956

Veronica Wayne

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA (2/2/1981)

– Known for:

— Rebecca Keels in “Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” (2011)

— Bernice in “Patterns of the Heart”

— Hybrid National Guardsma in “Invasion” (2006)

Lynn Dollar

– Born: Selfridge, North Dakota, USA (8/14/1924)

– Died: 7/22/1985

– Known for:

— Jane Stewart in “The Key to Murder” (1956)

— Lynn Dollar in “The Phil Silvers Show” (1956)

— Assistant in “The $64, 000 Question” (1955)

Joni Adahl

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA (4/4/1983)

– Known for:

— Cooper in “Permafrost” (2021)

— Samantha Moreno in “Pitching Hope” (2013)

— Thora in “Daughters of Thor”

Andrea Rene

– Born: Fargo, North Dakota, USA (8/1/1983)

– Known for:

— Gustomer in “Totally Sketch” (2009-2010)

— Speakeasy Flapper #3 in “The Hollywood Informant” (2008)

— Producer in “This Week in Cars” (2010)

Bliss Milford

– Born: Hope, North Dakota, USA (4/1/1886)

– Known for:

— Ruth Pinch – Tom’s Sister in “Martin Chuzzlewit” (1912)

— Lizzie Hexam in “Eugene Wrayburn” (1911)

— Sally in “Sally’s Romance” (1913)

Carlotta Schock

– Born: Dickinson, North Dakota, USA (6/12/1954)

– Known for:

— Job’s Mom in “Van Hook” (2001)

— Art Director in “Model Behavior” (1982)

— Actress in “City Archives” (1978)

Jennifer Angelier

– Born: Grand Forks, North Dakota, USA (3/2/1986)

– Known for:

— NYPD Officer in “CSI: NY” (2011)

— Actress in “Surprise” (2019)

— Thanks in “Battle Fields” (2018)

