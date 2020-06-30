38 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 29; total statewide is 3,576

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 29, bringing the statewide total to 3,576.

No new deaths were reported for June 29.

A total of 79 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 68 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,195 people are considered recovered from the 3,576 positive cases, an increase of 32 people from June 28.

This means there are actually 302 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 29. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since April 16, when 208 were reported.

It also means 89 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 29 (32) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (38).

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 29, up 1 from June 28. A total of 231 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,245 cases) and Grand Forks County (385 cases) account for 74 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 63 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 258.

Morton County is fourth with 91 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 73 cases.

Stutsman County has 63 cases, Ward County has 60 cases and Mountrail County has 50 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 106,122 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 102,546 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,323 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,286 cases) and household contact (694 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.