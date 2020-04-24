39 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 23; total statewide is 748

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 23, bringing the statewide total to 748.

No new deaths have been reported.

285 people are considered recovered from the 748 positive cases. 15 total have died.

This means there are actually 418 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 23 (16) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (39).

17 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 23, down 1 from April 22. A total of 67 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

15 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began.

33 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or well more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County (318 cases) and Grand Forks County (170 cases) account for 65 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 68.

Stark is fourth with 40 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 33 cases.

Morton County has 23 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 17,449 tests have been conducted to date, with 16,701 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (318 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (191 cases) and household contact (105 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 53 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.