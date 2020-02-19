$4.6M awarded to 9 North Dakota airports for safety, infrastructure

Nine airports in North Dakota will be awarded $4.6 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants as part of the Airport Improvement Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The grants for North Dakota’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in airports across the country.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said Chao.

Airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in North Dakota include: