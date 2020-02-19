$4.6M awarded to 9 North Dakota airports for safety, infrastructure

by: Staff Reports

Nine airports in North Dakota will be awarded $4.6 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants as part of the Airport Improvement Program from the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

The grants for North Dakota’s airports is part of a $520.5 million national investment in airports across the country.

“This $520.5 million in federal support to airports across the country will help to keep our nation’s airports in good shape and make air travel a better experience for passengers,” said Chao.

Airports receiving Airport Improvement Program grants in North Dakota include:

  • Minot International Airport: $2,066,154 to fund the reconstruction of a taxiway and apron, expand another apron and to build a taxiway.
  • Washburn Municipal Airport: $342,000 to fund the expansion of an access road and construct a fuel farm.
  • Tioga Municipal Airport: $455,000 to fund apron rehabilitation and to build a taxiway.
  • Rolla Municipal Airport: $661,500 to fund construction of a hangar.
  • Crosby Municipal Airport: $80,000 to fund sealing for runway, apron and taxiway surfaces and joints.
  • Ellendale Municipal Airport: $454,488 to fund taxiway construction.
  • Grand Forks International: $386,948 to fund an Environmental Study.
  • Oakes Municipal Airport: $82,800 to fund the rehabilitation of a taxiway, plus seal runway, apron and taxiway surfaces and joints.
  • Barnes County Municipal Airport Authority: $150,000 to seal taxi lane pavement surface.

