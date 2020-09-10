4 children injured after 12-year-old loses control of off-highway vehicle near Northwood

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police cars at night. Police car chasing a car at night with fog background. 911 Emergency response police car speeding to scene of crime. Selective focus

Four children were injured when a 12-year-old driver lost control of an OHV near Northwood.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. just south of Northwood.

A 12-year-old was driving a Polaris side-by-side with three, 13-year-old passengers.

The driver lost control on a gravel road, entered the ditch and overturned.

All four occupants were transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Brock Pierce Visits

Trump Administration seeks to relax oil drilling rules through U.S. Forest Service rule change

Local Cartoonist

Buelah Volleyball

Century Girl's Golf

Rugby Volleyball

Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Watford City School

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/9

Murder Rate in Minot

Cancer Fundraiser

Alcohol at the Movies

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/9

Wednesday's Forecast: sunny & slightly warmer

NDC SEPT 9

WDA Boy's Soccer

Bottineau Football

Legacy Football

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss