4 children injured after 12-year-old loses control of off-highway vehicle near Northwood

Four children were injured when a 12-year-old driver lost control of an OHV near Northwood.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3 p.m. just south of Northwood.

A 12-year-old was driving a Polaris side-by-side with three, 13-year-old passengers.

The driver lost control on a gravel road, entered the ditch and overturned.

All four occupants were transported to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.