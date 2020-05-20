4 deaths, 102 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 19; total statewide is 2,095

Somber milestones for COVID-19 cases in the state — the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in North Dakota has topped 2,000, while the number of active cases has topped 700.

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 102 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 19, bringing the statewide total to 2,095.

The 102 cases are the most reported on a single day since April 17, when 90 new cases were reported at that time.

Four deaths were reported, all men, all in Cass County — 2 in their 60s, 1 in his 70s and 1 in his 80s.

All had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 49 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,302 people are considered recovered from the 2,095 positive cases, an increase of 33 people from May 18.

This means there are actually 744 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 19.

It also means 62 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 19 (33) is much lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (102).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 19, up 8 from May 18. A total of 142 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,277 cases) and Grand Forks County (319 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 120.

Morton County is fourth with 63 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 29 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 59,200 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 57,105 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (762 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (720 cases) and household contact (417 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.