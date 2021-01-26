4 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,008

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 135 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 96,874.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,008 as of January 25. That’s down 74 cases from January 24.

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,168 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

21 were in Burleigh County

21 were in Ward County

19 were in Cass County

16 were in Williams County

11 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Morton County

1 was in Stark County

Deaths

4 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Golden Valley County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

A total of 1,415 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,169 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 226 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 20 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 94,584 people are considered recovered from the 96,874 positive cases, an increase of 157 people from January 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 25 (157) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (135).

Hospitalizations

48 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 25, down 2 from January 24. A total of 3,752 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.