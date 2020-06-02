4 deaths, 22 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 1; total statewide is 2,646

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 1, bringing the statewide total to 2,646.

The were four new deaths reported — three women in their 60s, 80s and 90s, and one man in his 90s, all from Cass County.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 65 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,127 people are considered recovered from the 2,646 positive cases, an increase of 49 people from May 31.

This means there are actually 454 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 1. This number has been steadily decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 80 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 1 (49) is more than double the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (21).

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 1, down 1 from May 31. A total of 170 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,762 cases) and Grand Forks County (335 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 66 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 130.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Mountrail County has 41 cases and Ward County has 38 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 73,664 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 70,998 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (974 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (944 cases) and household contact (535 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.