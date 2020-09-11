4 deaths, 244 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,343

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 244 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 14,684.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,343 as of September 10. That’s down 10 cases from September 9.

Of the new positives, 33 were in Burleigh County and 15 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 20 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 18 Stark County had 6 and Ward County had 16.

4 new deaths were reported: A man in his 50s and two men in their 80s, all three from Burleigh County; and a woman in her 70s from Mountrail County. All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 164 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 130 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 28 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 12,177 people are considered recovered from the 14,684 positive cases, an increase of 218 people from September 9.

Burleigh County has 430 active cases as of September 10, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 311 active cases and Cass County has 390. Morton County has 157 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 10.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 10.

Stark County has 211, Ward County has 127 and Williams County has 179 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 10 (218) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (244).

64 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 10, up 2 from September 9. A total of 630 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

However, three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 8: Sheridan, Oliver and Grant.

Cass County (4,060 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,874 cases) account for 40 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 28 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,493 cases) and Morton County (824 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 634 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 995, Ward County has 648 and Mountrail County has 185.

A total of 215,076 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 200,392 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (6,110 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (4,830 cases) and household contact (2,387 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 27 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.