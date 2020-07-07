4 deaths, 52 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 6; total statewide is 3,898

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 6, bringing the statewide total to 3,898.

Of the new cases, 16 were in Burleigh County — the most by far of any county reporting positive cases on July 6.

Morton County had 6 new cases July 6.

4 new deaths were reported: A woman in her 80s from Stutsman County, and three from Cass County – a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 84 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 72 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 11 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,413 people are considered recovered from the 3,898 positive cases, an increase of 63 people from July 5.

This means there are actually 401 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 6. The active cases peaked at a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 88 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 6 (63) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (52).

24 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 6, up 2 from July 5. A total of 248 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,351 cases) and Grand Forks County (406 cases) account for 71 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 61 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is third with 328.

Morton County is fourth with 103 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 80 cases.

Ward County has 65 cases, Stutsman County has 65 cases and Mountrail County has 54 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 114,357 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 110,459 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,44 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,391 cases) and household contact 752 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.