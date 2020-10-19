4 deaths, 662 new COVID-19 cases in ND, active cases statewide are 5,837

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 662 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 32,637.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,837 as of October 18. That’s up 185 cases from October 17.

Of the new positives, 115 were in Burleigh County and 27 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 21 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (218 new positives) and Grand Forks County (39 new positives) account for 39 percent of the new cases on October 18.

Williams County had 8, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 63.

Deaths

Four new deaths were reported:

A man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 40s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Hettinger County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 100s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 388 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 305 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 72 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 31 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 26,392 people are considered recovered from the 32,637 positive cases, an increase of 339 people from October 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 18 (339) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (662).

Of the 5,837 active cases in North Dakota as of October 18, Burleigh County has 969 cases. Cass County has 1,295 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 504. Morton County has 347 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 31 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 18.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 18.

Stark County has 232, Ward County has 520 and Williams County has 212 active cases.

As of October 18, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

153 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 18, up 6 from October 17. A total of 1,267 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (7,753 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,137 cases)

Burleigh County (5,191 cases) and Morton County (1,934 cases)

Williams County has 1,601 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,189, Ward County has 1,961 and Mountrail County has 427.

Other Data

A total of 272,737 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 240,100 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 12 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (14,552 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,799 cases) and household contact (5,098 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.