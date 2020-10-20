4 deaths, record 1,036 new COVID-19 cases in ND, active cases statewide are 6,032

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed a record 1,036 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 33,666.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,032 as of October 19. That’s up 195 cases from October 18.

Of the new positives, 219 were in Burleigh County, the most for October 19 in the state, and 58 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (161 new positives) and Grand Forks County (192 new positives) account for 34 percent of the new cases on October 19.

Williams County had 28, Stark County had 23 and Ward County had 81.

Deaths

Four new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 412 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 305 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 72 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 35 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 27,222 people are considered recovered from the 33,666 positive cases, an increase of 532 people from October 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 19 (532) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,036).

Of the 6,032 active cases in North Dakota as of October 19, Burleigh County has 1,013 cases. Cass County has 1,365 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 632. Morton County has 355 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 19.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 19.

Stark County has 195, Ward County has 535 and Williams County has 197 active cases.

As of October 19, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

145 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 19, down 8 from October 18. A total of 1,301 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (7,915 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,337 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (5,812 cases) and Morton County (1,997 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,633 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,207, Ward County has 2,043 and Mountrail County has 436.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 274,572 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 240,906 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 12 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (14,895 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,953 cases) and household contact (5,259 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.