Inflation is having a significant impact on North Dakota households, according to a recent survey.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s “Household Pulse Survey” finds people nationwide are having a more difficult time paying for household expenses as a result of the highest inflation rates in the nation since the 1980s.

Nationwide, 54 percent of those surveyed said they were having “slight to moderate” difficulty meeting household expenses, while 12 percent said they were having a “very difficult” time paying household expenses.

In North Dakota, the numbers are below the national averages.

About 41 percent of North Dakota residents said they were having “slight to moderate” difficulty paying for household expenses, while 8 percent said they were having a “very difficult” time.

According to the data, the number of North Dakotans having a “very difficult” time has increased 15 percent since June 2021.

Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas have the highest numbers of people having a “very difficult” time paying household expenses.

Consumer financial information website QuoteWizard compiled and analyzed the Census Bureau data.