4 new deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for April 30; total statewide is 1,107

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 4 new deaths and 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 30, bringing the statewide total to 1,107.

The four deaths were all reported from Cass County, involving two women and two men. All were 70 or older and had underlying health conditions.

A total of 23 people have died as a result COVID-19 to date in North Dakota.

It was a somber way to close out the month for COVID-19 in the state. April was the month in which the coronavirus really took hold among North Dakotans.

According to state health department numbers, on April 1, there were only 159 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. Since then, the total cases have jumped seven-fold by the end of the month.

Similarly, there were 100 active cases in North Dakota on April 1. That has since gone up six-fold by the end of the month.

At the start of April, there were only 3 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

For April 30, 482 people are considered recovered from the 1,107 positive cases. 23 total have died.

This means there are actually 602 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 30 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

27 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 30, down 3 from April 29. A total of 86 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

36 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (542 cases) and Grand Forks County (262 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 79.

Stark is fourth with 52 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 29,525 tests have been conducted to date, with 28,418 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (438 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (312 cases) and household contact (198 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.