(KXNET) — The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) is offering four ways you can help older adults be more proactive about their brain health.

According to a news release, the AFA wants to celebrate Older Americans Month in May.

“Just as other facets of our health, lifestyle choices have an impact on our brains,” said AFA’s Director of Educational and Social Services, Jennifer Reeder, LCSW. “As we celebrate aging and the valuable contributions older adults make to our communities during Older Americans Month, it’s also a great time to remind older adults about proactive steps they can, and should, take to protect their brain health.”

Here are the four steps to help older adults:

Get a memory screening. Memory impairments are not a normal part of aging as they can be caused by a number of conditions, which is why early detection of memory impairments is essential.

Memory screenings are quick and noninvasive. Try something new. Learning new things can help to exercise and strengthen the brain.

This could be taking a class, trying a new activity, or something you’ve just never done before. Socialize and connect. Social interactions and maintaining an active social life are important for brain health, cognitive stimulation, and mood.

Social isolation and loneliness are detrimental to health and increase the risk of health conditions like dementia-related illnesses, heart disease, and stroke.

Spend time with loved ones and friends, in group settings, and involvement in community groups. Be physically active Physical activity and exercise can increase the blood flow to the brain and improves mood and well-being.

it also reduces stress, improves sleep, and decreases cardiovascular risk factors.

This could be walking, jogging, aerobics, weight training, swimming, or playing sports.