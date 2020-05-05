41 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 4; total statewide is 1,266

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 4, bringing the statewide total to 1,266.

No new deaths were reported.

559 people are considered recovered from the 1,266 positive cases. 25 total have died.

This means there are actually 682 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 4 (19) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (41).

31 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 4, no change from May 3. A total of 95 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

37 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (643 cases) and Grand Forks County (270 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 92.

Stark is fourth with 57 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 35 cases and Ward County has 25 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 36,421 tests have been conducted to date, with 35,155 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (477 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (374 cases) and household contact (218cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.