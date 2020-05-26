43 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 25; total statewide is 2,422

Live Now
Joint news conference in Minot discussing COVID-19 response in Minot, Ward County
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 43 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 25, bringing the statewide total to 2,422.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 54 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,701 people are considered recovered from the 2,422 positive cases, an increase of 150 people from May 24.

This means there are actually 667 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 25.

It also means 70 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 25 (150) is more than triple the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (43).

40 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 1 from May 24. A total of 156 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,580 cases) and Grand Forks County (326 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 65 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 123.

Stark County is fourth with 61 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 59 cases.

Ward County has 36 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 66,854 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 64,432 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (874 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (863 cases) and household contact (490 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

Some of the numbers may be re-adjusted due to a malfunction on two pieces of lab equipment.

“Out of an abundance of caution, 82 positive results will be considered inconclusive and the individuals have been asked to retest,” the health department notes. “All the facilities involved have been notified. The issue was caught quickly and early; the malfunction has been corrected and has not impacted lab processing. The retests will run over the next couple of days – an update will be provided in future news releases.”

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

