46 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 16; total statewide is 439

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 46 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 16, bringing the statewide total to 439.

It’s the largest number yet of positive cases reported in one day of testing.

172 people are considered recovered from the 439 positive cases.

This means there are actually 267 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 16.

The number of new COVID-19 cases (46) outpaced the number of COVID-19 recoveries (9) reported on April 16.

16 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 16, out of a total of 47 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19 as of April 16.  

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 181, about one-third of all the cases statewide.

Burleigh County is a distant second with 57.

Stark County is third with 39.

Grand Forks County is fourth with 32 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 29 cases.

Morton County has 21 cases and Ward County has 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 12,342 tests have been conducted to date, with 11,903 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (181 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (107 cases) and household contact (69 cases) are the top three reported.

Interestingly, while COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 45 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

