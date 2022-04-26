Forty-seven North Dakota educators have been named as 2022 County Teachers of the Year for their examples of professional excellence in education, among many other things.

“Our teachers have dealt with unprecedented challenges in recent years — brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — and they responded by showing their imagination, their adaptability, their empathy, and their passion for serving their students,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said in a press release. “Our County Teachers of the Year are sterling examples of these qualities.”

The 2022 county winners are:

Adams: Brooke Schneider, Hettinger Public School

Barnes: Jodi Miller, Barnes County North

Benson: Natalie Lindgren, Leeds Public Schools

Billings: Elizabeth Odermann, DeMores Elementary, Medora

Bottineau: Kaley Mills, Westhope Public School

Bowman: Nicole Walker, Roosevelt Elementary, Bowman

Burke: Kirsten Hass, Bowbells Public School

Burleigh: Abby DuBord, Centennial Elementary, Bismarck

Cass: Megan Margerum, Northern Cass, Hunter

Cavalier: Krista Aanderud, Langdon Area Elementary

Dickey: Becca Roberts, Oakes Elementary

Dunn: Cortney Cook, Killdeer Elementary

Emmons: Megan Wald, Linton Public School

Foster: Laura Risovi, Carrington Elementary

Grand Forks: Ivona Todorovic, Grand Forks Red River High School

Grant: Douglas Koepplin, Elgin-New Leipzig Public School

Griggs: Francine Tunseth, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown

Hettinger: Dee Greff, Mott-Regent Public School

LaMoure: Patsy Schlosser, Edgeley Public School

Logan: Susan Wald, Napoleon Public School

McHenry: Pamela Tonnessen, TGU Granville Public School

McIntosh: Cheyenne Ketterling, Ashley Public School

McKenzie: David Gumke, Watford City High School

McLean: Amanda Huettl, Max Public School

Mercer: Patty Mossett, Hazen Middle School

Morton: Stephanie Williams, Fort Lincoln Elementary, Mandan

Mountrail: Christine Villano, New Town Public School

Nelson: Jill Wall, Lakota Elementary

Oliver: Ashley Tietz, Center-Stanton Elementary

Pembina: Steve Ragan, Valley-Edinburg Public School

Pierce: Kari Hill, Rugby Public School

Ramsey: Derek Gathman, Devils Lake High School

Ransom: Barb Sweet, Lisbon High School

Renville: Donanne Derr, Glenburn Public School

Richland: Tammy Goerger, Wahpeton Public Schools

Rolette: Bonnie Nadeau, Dunseith Public High School

Sargent: Theresa Wittich, Milnor Public School

Sheridan: Jeremy Lauer, McClusky Elementary

Sioux: Bailey Wenz, Cannon Ball Elementary

Stark: Tina Meyer, Taylor-Richardton Elementary

Steele: Sarah Wendt, Hope-Page Public Schools

Stutsman: Lynnette Ryan, Louis L’Amour Elementary, Jamestown

Traill: Adam Sola, May-Port CG High School, Mayville

Walsh: Paige Meyer, Park River Area Elementary School

Ward: Brian Walz, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot

Wells: Heidi Keller, BM Hanson Elementary, Harvey

Williams: Andrea Finders, Rickard Elementary, Williston

The program honored 40 County Teachers of the Year for 2021, and 20 the year before.

Baesler said her goal is to have County Teacher of the Year honorees from all 53 North Dakota counties. Six counties didn’t have nominees for 2022.

The winner of the state Teacher of the Year award will be named in September.