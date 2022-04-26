Forty-seven North Dakota educators have been named as 2022 County Teachers of the Year for their examples of professional excellence in education, among many other things.
“Our teachers have dealt with unprecedented challenges in recent years — brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic — and they responded by showing their imagination, their adaptability, their empathy, and their passion for serving their students,” State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler said in a press release. “Our County Teachers of the Year are sterling examples of these qualities.”
The 2022 county winners are:
- Adams: Brooke Schneider, Hettinger Public School
- Barnes: Jodi Miller, Barnes County North
- Benson: Natalie Lindgren, Leeds Public Schools
- Billings: Elizabeth Odermann, DeMores Elementary, Medora
- Bottineau: Kaley Mills, Westhope Public School
- Bowman: Nicole Walker, Roosevelt Elementary, Bowman
- Burke: Kirsten Hass, Bowbells Public School
- Burleigh: Abby DuBord, Centennial Elementary, Bismarck
- Cass: Megan Margerum, Northern Cass, Hunter
- Cavalier: Krista Aanderud, Langdon Area Elementary
- Dickey: Becca Roberts, Oakes Elementary
- Dunn: Cortney Cook, Killdeer Elementary
- Emmons: Megan Wald, Linton Public School
- Foster: Laura Risovi, Carrington Elementary
- Grand Forks: Ivona Todorovic, Grand Forks Red River High School
- Grant: Douglas Koepplin, Elgin-New Leipzig Public School
- Griggs: Francine Tunseth, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown
- Hettinger: Dee Greff, Mott-Regent Public School
- LaMoure: Patsy Schlosser, Edgeley Public School
- Logan: Susan Wald, Napoleon Public School
- McHenry: Pamela Tonnessen, TGU Granville Public School
- McIntosh: Cheyenne Ketterling, Ashley Public School
- McKenzie: David Gumke, Watford City High School
- McLean: Amanda Huettl, Max Public School
- Mercer: Patty Mossett, Hazen Middle School
- Morton: Stephanie Williams, Fort Lincoln Elementary, Mandan
- Mountrail: Christine Villano, New Town Public School
- Nelson: Jill Wall, Lakota Elementary
- Oliver: Ashley Tietz, Center-Stanton Elementary
- Pembina: Steve Ragan, Valley-Edinburg Public School
- Pierce: Kari Hill, Rugby Public School
- Ramsey: Derek Gathman, Devils Lake High School
- Ransom: Barb Sweet, Lisbon High School
- Renville: Donanne Derr, Glenburn Public School
- Richland: Tammy Goerger, Wahpeton Public Schools
- Rolette: Bonnie Nadeau, Dunseith Public High School
- Sargent: Theresa Wittich, Milnor Public School
- Sheridan: Jeremy Lauer, McClusky Elementary
- Sioux: Bailey Wenz, Cannon Ball Elementary
- Stark: Tina Meyer, Taylor-Richardton Elementary
- Steele: Sarah Wendt, Hope-Page Public Schools
- Stutsman: Lynnette Ryan, Louis L’Amour Elementary, Jamestown
- Traill: Adam Sola, May-Port CG High School, Mayville
- Walsh: Paige Meyer, Park River Area Elementary School
- Ward: Brian Walz, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot
- Wells: Heidi Keller, BM Hanson Elementary, Harvey
- Williams: Andrea Finders, Rickard Elementary, Williston
The program honored 40 County Teachers of the Year for 2021, and 20 the year before.
Baesler said her goal is to have County Teacher of the Year honorees from all 53 North Dakota counties. Six counties didn’t have nominees for 2022.
The winner of the state Teacher of the Year award will be named in September.