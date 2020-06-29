47 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 28; total statewide is 3,539

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 28, bringing the statewide total to 3,539.

No new deaths were reported for June 28.

A total of 79 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 68 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Three death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,163 people are considered recovered from the 3,539 positive cases, an increase of 24 people from June 27.

This means there are actually 297 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 28. This number has been decreasing over the past month from a high of 687 on May 23.

It’s the lowest number of active cases since April 16, when 208 were reported.

It also means 89 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 28 (24) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (47).

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 28, up 1 from June 27. A total of 227 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,233 cases) and Grand Forks County (385 cases) account for 74 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 63 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 249.

Morton County is fourth with 81 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 73 cases.

Stutsman County has 63 cases, Ward County has 60 cases and Mountrail County has 47 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 105,691 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 102,152 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,305 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,272 cases) and household contact (692 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.