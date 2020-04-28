49 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 27; total statewide is 991

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 27, bringing the statewide total to 991.

No new deaths were reported.

409 people are considered recovered from the 991 positive cases. 19 total have died.

This means there are actually 563 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 27 (59) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (49).

25 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 27, up 2 from April 26. A total of 79 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

19 people have died as a result of COVID-19 since tracking began.

35 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (472 cases) and Grand Forks County (234 cases) account for 71 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 74.

Stark is fourth with 44 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 35 cases.

Morton County has 24 cases and Ward County has 21 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 23,723 tests have been conducted to date, with 22,732 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (387 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (274 cases) and household contact (172 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.