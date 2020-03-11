4th Annual Recovery Reinvented to be held in Grand Forks Sept. 29

The fourth annual Recovery Reinvented, an event dedicated to eliminating the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction and empowering communities to support recovery will be held Sept. 29 in Grand Forks.

This will be the first time the event is in Grand Forks, having previously been hosted in Bismarck twice and once in Fargo. North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum made the announcement during Wednesday’s 1 Million Cups event in Fargo, where the theme was behavioral health.

“We are continually focused on reshaping Recovery Reinvented to deliver an impactful experience to everyone who is passionate about ending the stigma of addiction and creating a culture that fully embraces recovery,” Burgum said. “Bringing this event to the community of Grand Forks is exciting because of the incredible energy and passion they have shown in finding solutions to address the challenges surrounding addiction.”

