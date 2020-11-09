5 deaths, 1,160 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,865

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 1,160 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 55,458.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,865 as of November 8. That’s up 302 cases from November 7.

Of the new positives, 214 were in Burleigh County and 61 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 216 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 166 new positives on November 8.

Williams County had 43, Stark County had 21 and Ward County had 93 for November 8.

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported:

Man in his 50s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from McKenzie County.

Woman in her 60s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

A total of 644 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 492 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 97 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 55 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 43,949 people are considered recovered from the 55,458 positive cases, an increase of 690 people from November 7.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 8 (690) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,160).

Of the 10,865 active cases in North Dakota as of November 8, Burleigh County has 1,586 cases. Cass County has 1,542 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,350. Morton County has 533 active cases.

Stark County has 287, Ward County has 1,527 and Williams County has 387 active cases.

Hospitalizations

254 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 8, up 14 from November 7. A total of 1,906 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 11,794 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 5,950 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 8,835 positive cases to date and Morton County has 2,997 cases.

Williams County has 2,315 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,732, Ward County has 5,021 and Mountrail County has 713.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 310,998 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 40 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.