5 deaths, 146 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,097

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 146 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing April 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 107,298.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,097 as of April 28. That’s up 18 cases from April 27.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,434. They declined to 582 on February 28 but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the new positives:

37 were in Cass County

21 were in Burleigh County

10 were in Williams County

10 were in Ward County

9 were in Stark County

7 were in Grand Forks County

5 were in Morton County

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County

Man in his 50s from Morton County

Man in his 90s from Morton County

Man in his 60s from Sargent County

Man in his 50s from Sioux County

A total of 1,491 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,228 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 254 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 104,710 people are considered recovered from the 107,298 positive cases, an increase of 112 from April 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 28 (112) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (146).

Hospitalizations

34 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 28, that’s down 3 people from April 27. A total of 4,119 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 56 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.