5 deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for August 10; active cases statewide is 1,099

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed a record 174 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 7,885.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,099 as of August 10.

Of the new cases, 43 were in Burleigh County — the most reported for the day — and 19 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 36 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 4, Stark County had 28 and Ward County had 3.

Five new deaths were reported: A woman in her 50s and a woman in her 60s, both from Burleigh County; a man in his 70s and a man in his 80s, both from Stark County; and a woman in her 70s from McKenzie County.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 118 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 98 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 11 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Nine death records are pending.

The health department reports 6,668 people are considered recovered from the 7,885 positive cases, an increase of 234 people from August 9.

This means there are actually 1,099 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of August 10.

Burleigh County has 290 active cases as of August 10, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (110). Morton County has 122 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 37 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 10.

Stark County has 82, Ward County has 49 and Williams County has 44 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 10 (234) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (174).

55 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 10, an increase of 7 from August 9. A total of 430 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,058 cases) and Grand Forks County (701 cases) account for 48 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 39 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,244 cases) and Morton County (402 cases) together account for 21 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 276 cases.

Stark County has 292, Ward County has 237, Mountrail County has 136 and Stutsman County has 128 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 171,858 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 163,973 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,155 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2.613 cases) and household contact (1,329 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.