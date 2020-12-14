5 deaths, 201 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 3,592

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 201 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 13, bringing the total positives since testing began to 88,067.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,592 as of December 13. That’s down 100 cases from December 12.

Of the new positives:

49 were in Burleigh County

41 were in Cass County

20 were in Morton County

17 were in Ward County

6 were in Grand Forks County

5 were in Stark County

1 was in Williams County

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Adams County.

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 60s from Morton County.

Woman in her 60s from Sioux County.

A total of 1,157 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 83,318 people are considered recovered from the 88,067 positive cases, an increase of 361 people from December 12.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 13 (361) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (201).

Hospitalizations

277 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 13, up 7 from December 12.

Other Data

A total of 364,167 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.