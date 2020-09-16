5 deaths, 269 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,528

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 269 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 16,333.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,528 as of September 15. That’s down 36 cases from September 14.

Of the new positives, 17 were in Burleigh County and 6 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 9 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 49, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 13.

Cass County had the most new positives for September 15 at 80 cases.

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 70s from Burleigh County

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County

A woman in her 80s from Eddy County

A man in his 80s from Eddy County

A man in his 60s from McLean County

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 177 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 138 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 31 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eight death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 13,628 people are considered recovered from the 16,333 positive cases, an increase of 177 people from September 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 15 (177) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (269).

Of the 2,528 active cases in North Dakota as of September 15, Burleigh County has 501 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 446 active cases and Cass County has 208. Morton County has 204 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 37 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 15.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 15.

Stark County has 205, Ward County has 171 and Williams County has 195 active cases.

Four counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 15: Towner, Sheridan, Billings and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

62 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 15, no change from September 14. A total of 674 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,407 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,956 cases) account for 39 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 27 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,782 cases) and Morton County (964 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 742 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,129, Ward County has 767 and Mountrail County has 194.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 222,057 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 205,724 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (6,851 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,299 cases) and household contact (2,618 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 28 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.