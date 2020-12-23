5 deaths, 279 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,389

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 279 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 90,723.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,389 as of December 22. That’s down 50 cases from December 21.

Of the new positives:

52 were in Cass County

24 were in Burleigh County

22 were in Williams County

17 were in Grand Forks County

17 were in Ward County

13 were in Stark County

10 were in Morton County

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 50s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 1,243 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 87,091 people are considered recovered from the 90,723 positive cases, an increase of 265 people from December 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 22 (265) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (279).

Hospitalizations

118 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 22, down 17 from December 21. A total of 3,436 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.