5 deaths, 341 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,987

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 341 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 5, bringing the total positives since testing began to 93,832.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,987 as of January 5. That’s up 103 cases from January 4.

That’s the lowest number of active positives since September 10, when 1,935 positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

53 were in Cass County

47 were in Burleigh County

25 were in Grand Forks County

22 were in Ward County

22 were in Stark County

20 were in Morton County

7 were in Williams County

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported, including 6 from Burleigh County:

Man in his 90s from Benson County.

Woman in her 100s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

A total of 1,334 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,104 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 214 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 16 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 90,511 people are considered recovered from the 93,832 positive cases, an increase of 208 people from January 4.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 5 (208) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (341).

Hospitalizations

85 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 5, down 8 from January 4. A total of 3,610 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.