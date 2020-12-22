Coronavirus
5 deaths, 349 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,439

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 349 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 90,453.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,439 as of December 21. That’s down 356 cases from December 20.

Of the new positives:

  • 83 were in Cass County
  • 35 were in Burleigh County
  • 30 were in Grand Forks County
  • 27 were in Ward County
  • 18 were in Williams County
  • 14 were in Morton County
  • 5 were in Stark County

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

  • Woman in her 70s from Barnes County.
  • Woman in her 80s from McLean County.
  • Woman in her 60s from Steele County.
  • Man in his 80s from Ward County.
  • Man in his 90s from Ward County.

A total of 1,238 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 86,776 people are considered recovered from the 90,453 positive cases, an increase of 413 people from December 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 21 (413) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (349).

Hospitalizations

135 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 21, down 23 from December 20. A total of 3,421 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 49 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

