5 deaths, 394 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 2,713

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 394 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 16,723.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,713 as of September 16. That’s up 185 cases from September 15.

Of the new positives, 74 were in Burleigh County — the most for the day — and 32 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 27 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 17, Stark County had 64 and Ward County had 33.

Deaths

5 new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 90s from Ward County

A man in his 70s from Burleigh County

A man in his 80s from BurleighCounty

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County

A woman in her 90s from Burleigh County

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 182 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 138 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 31 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Thirteen death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 13,828 people are considered recovered from the 16,723 positive cases, an increase of 160 people from September 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 16 (160) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (394).

Of the 2,713 active cases in North Dakota as of September 16, Burleigh County has 538 cases, the highest in the state. Grand Forks County has 453 active cases and Cass County has 214. Morton County has 226 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 16.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 16.

Stark County has 257, Ward County has 180 and Williams County has 197 active cases.

Three counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 16: Towner, Sheridan and Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

69 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 16, an increase of 7 from September 15. A total of 691 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (4,456 cases) and Grand Forks County (1,973 cases) account for 38 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 27 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (2,856 cases) and Morton County (996 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 759 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,193, Ward County has 800 and Mountrail County has 200.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 223,170 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 206,447 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 7 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (7,018 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (5,386 cases) and household contact (2,683 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 61 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 28 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.