5 deaths, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 4; total statewide is 2,745

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 4, bringing the statewide total to 2,745.

5 new deaths were reported — 4 in Cass County, 1 in Grand Forks County.

In Cass County, a man in his 80s, a man in his 90s, a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 70s all passed away.

In Grand Forks County, a man in his 60s died.

All had underlying health conditions.

A total of 71 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 2,242 people are considered recovered from the 2,745 positive cases, an increase of 33 people from June 3.

This means there are actually 432 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 4. This number has been decreasing over the past several days from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 4 (33) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

30 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 4, down 2 from June 3. A total of 180 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

43 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 81 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,834 cases) and Grand Forks County (336 cases) account for 79 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 135.

Stark County is fourth with 62 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Mountrail County has 42 cases and Ward County has 41 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 76,856 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 74,111 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,014 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (989 cases) and household contact (570 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.