5 deaths, 419 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,651

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 419 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing September 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 21,401.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,651 as of September 28. That’s down 18 cases from September 27.

Of the new positives, 63 were in Burleigh County and 13 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 18 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 32, Stark County had 17 and Ward County had 27.

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported:

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Grant County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 239 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 174 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 40 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 25 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 17,511 people are considered recovered from the 21,401 positive cases, an increase of 255 people from September 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on September 28 (255) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (419).

Of the 3,651 active cases in North Dakota as of September 28, Burleigh County has 711 cases, the highest in the state. Cass County has 523 active cases and Grand Forks County has 229. Morton County has 253 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of September 28.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 26 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of September 28.

Stark County has 359, Ward County has 218 and Williams County has 241 active cases.

Only two counties currently have no active cases of COVID-19 as of September 28: Slope and Steele.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

105 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of September 28, no change from September 27. A total of 848 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (5,250 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,261 cases) account for 35 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 25 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (3,712 cases) and Morton County (1,289 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,046 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,659, Ward County has 1,097 and Mountrail County has 269.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 239,849 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 218,448 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 9 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (9,215 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (6,558 cases) and household contact (3,373 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 31 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.