5 deaths, 527 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,446

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 527 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 38,241.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,446 as of October 25. That’s down 60 cases from October 24.

Of the new positives, 89 were in Burleigh County and 24 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 21 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (136 new positives) and Grand Forks County (53 new positives) account for 36 percent of the new cases on October 25.

Williams County had 10, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 61.

Deaths

Five new deaths were reported:

A man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

A man in his 70s from Cass County.

A man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

A man in his 30s from Sioux County.

A woman in her 80s from Williams County.

A total of 461 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 346 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 80 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 35 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 31,334 people are considered recovered from the 38,241 positive cases, an increase of 431 people from October 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 25 (431) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (527).

Of the 6,446 active cases in North Dakota as of October 25, Burleigh County has 1,040 cases, Cass County has 1,158 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 756. Morton County has 337 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 30 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 25.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 25.

Stark County has 185, Ward County has 731 and Williams County has 191 active cases.

As of October 25, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

173 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 25, up 9 from October 24. A total of 1,437 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,793 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,838 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,484 cases) and Morton County (2,208 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,773 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,317, Ward County has 2,591 and Mountrail County has 506.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 284,478 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 246,237 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 13 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (17,146 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,944 cases) and household contact (5,967 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 36 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.