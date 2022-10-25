NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — While you may be clued up on the necessary exercises needed to meet your fitness goals, it’s not always so simple.

According to fitness experts at Breaking Muscle, your diet is crucial when it comes to working out, as it plays an important role in achieving optimum results.

Proteins and carbohydrates are vital nutrients your body needs, whether your aim is to lose weight or build muscle.

Fitness experts at Breaking Muscle have highlighted the best foods to eat to help you to see results quickly.

Greek yogurt

Due to being high in protein, Greek yogurt is essential for your diet.

With low fat, calories, and even sugar, it helps to promote weight loss while simultaneously building muscle.

It also contains probiotics to improve your immune and digestive health to contribute to a healthy gut biome. Add a handful of almonds to the yogurt for an even more effective snack, as one ounce has six grams of protein.

Brown rice

Containing fiber, complex carbohydrates, proteins, and antioxidants, brown rice is an excellent food for exercise — and with healthy fat, it supplies your body with long-term energy during workouts.

Plus, high fiber causes your body to feel more full, reducing your intake of calories to help with weight loss.

Pair with kidney or black beans for an increased intake of calories to contribute to lower body weight and lean muscle growth.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is great for boosting endurance and strength for your workouts.

Not only does it provide complex carbohydrates and protein to aid your workout progress, but it’s rich in fiber, too.

Plus, you can add in extras for more flavor like berries which contains inflammation-fighting antioxidants that help your body heal after exercise.

Sweet potatoes

Another great source of complex carbohydrates is sweet potatoes, which contribute to a full stomach due to being high in fiber and water to reduce your calorie intake.

Not to mention, they also contain vitamin A, potassium, and riboflavin to name a few, which all aid the muscle-building process.

A flavorful pairing for sweet potatoes is red peppers which are filled with anti-inflammatory antioxidants to ease any pain after a workout.

Eggs

Eggs are very high in protein and are fantastic for building muscle — and they can even help with weight loss, too, due to the high protein and the healthy fat to make you feel fuller.

To help muscle gain and weight loss, poached or boiled eggs are the healthiest way to consume them, as they retain most of their nutrients and don’t require adding more calories from extras such as oil.

Serve your eggs with whole-grain bread for a high intake of protein and fiber.

A spokesperson from Breaking Muscle notes: “It can often take time to become familiar with the right workouts for your fitness goals, and to add to that, it can be challenging finding where to start when it comes to the best foods to eat. Thankfully there are plenty of foods packed with important nutrients that fit different fitness goals, whether that’s to increase muscle mass, lose weight, or both. It’s essential that those who are into exercise understand that meals and snacks don’t need to be anything complicated, and something as simple as oatmeal and bananas for breakfast won’t take a chunk of time out of a busy day.”