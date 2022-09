CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26.

According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died.

There is currently an ongoing investigation at this time regarding the incident.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as we learn new information.