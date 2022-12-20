NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Getting back into a routine in the new year after the holidays can be a challenge, especially when it comes to exercising.

According to a news release, experts at Fitness Volt have noted that December is the quietest month for gyms.

Getting an early start is important, but it doesn’t need to be hard.

Here are five tips to ease yourself back into your gym routine after the holidays.

Set specific times

An effective step to get back into a routine is by scheduling a time for working out. Think about your day-to-day schedule and choose a time slot that has the freest time. You can mentally prepare to avoid any excuses for being too busy.

Don’t overexert yourself

Pushing yourself is encouraged in working out, but it’s smart to not push yourself too hard or too fast. Too much exercise leads to overuse injuries like muscle strains and tendon injuries.

Personalize your workout

You don’t always have to go to the gym to work out, there are plenty of workouts that don’t need a gym. You could do more cardio outside (as long as the weather allows it), and if you’re more into strength training, you can always invest in dumbbells and kettlebells to work out at home.

Partner up

Having a friend with similar fitness goals is helpful, as they can motivate you when you need the motivation and vice versa. They can also help to spot you if you are at the gym with heavy weights.

Set short-term goals

Long-term goals are great, but it can be frustrating if that’s the only goal you have and aren’t seeing progress quickly. Set short-term goals for each week or month that are reasonable, such as increasing a squat load by 45 pounds.

“When it comes to Christmas, the last thing that needs to be on our minds is working out — it’s a time that we wish to be spending with family and friends, and it’s important to make the most of that. However, it can be difficult to find our motivation and get back into it after some time,” said a spokesperson from Fitness Volt. “Thankfully, there are simple steps that can increase your ambition again, as well as your workout more enjoyable to ensure that you can stick to your fitness routine in the new year and, as a result, enjoy the Christmas festivities without feeling guilty.”