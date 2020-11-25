6 deaths, 1,096 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,615

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 1,096 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 75,478.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,615 as of November 24. That’s down 292 cases from November 23.

Of the new positives:

276 were in Cass County

205 were in Burleigh County

113 were in Ward County

99 were in Grand Forks County

63 were in Morton County

23 were in Williams County

19 were in Stark County

Deaths

6 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Richland County.

Woman in her 50s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 70s from Williams County.

A total of 887 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 674 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 88 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 65,976 people are considered recovered from the 75,478 positive cases, an increase of 1,102 people from November 23.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 24 (1,102) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,096).

Of the 8,615 active cases in North Dakota as of November 24:

Cass County: 1,613

Burleigh County: 1,321

Ward County: 874

Grand Forks County: 854

Morton County: 447

Stark County: 298

Williams County: 263

Hospitalizations

297 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 24, up 8 from November 23. A total of 2,587 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 16,015

Burleigh County: 11,474

Grand Forks County: 7,873

Ward County: 7,266

Morton County: 3,903

Stark County: 3,436

Williams County: 2,925

Mountrail County: 1,040

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 342,835 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 44 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.