6 deaths, 531 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 3,832

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 531 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 25,384.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,832 as of October 7. That’s up 126 cases from October 6.

Of the new positives, 90 were in Burleigh County and 20 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 21 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (137 new positives) and Grand Forks County (32 new positives) account for 32 percent of the new cases on October 7.

Williams County had 32, Stark County had 49 and Ward County had 34.

Deaths

Six new deaths were reported, including the youngest person to die in the North Dakota to date from COVID-19 complications:

A woman in her 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A female age 10-19 from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 310 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 222 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 51 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 47 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 21,242 people are considered recovered from the 25,384 positive cases, an increase of 194 people from October 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 7 (194) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (531).

Of the 3,832 active cases in North Dakota as of October 7, Burleigh County has 660 cases. Cass County has 687 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 231. Morton County has 232 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 7.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 7.

Stark County has 279, Ward County has 245 and Williams County has 253 active cases.

As of October 7, every county in North Dakota has at least 1 active case.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

125 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 7, an increase of 9 from October 6. A total of 1,016 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began. The average hospital stay has been 8 days.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (6,081 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,511 cases) account for 34 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,356 cases) and Morton County (1,521 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,308 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 1,926, Ward County has 1,353 and Mountrail County has 323.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 253,407 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 228,023 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 10 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (11,190 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (7,423 cases) and household contact (4,011 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.