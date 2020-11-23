6 deaths, 710 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 9,854

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 710 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 73,397.
The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 9,854 as of November 22. That’s down 390 cases from November 21.
Of the new positives:
- 194 were in Cass County
- 103 were in Burleigh County
- 66 were in Grand Forks County
- 45 were in Morton County
- 39 were in Stark County
- 30 were in Williams County
- 25 were in Ward County
Deaths
6 new deaths were reported, including 3 from Burleigh County:
- Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.
- Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County.
- Man in his 60s from Cass County.
- Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.
- Man in his 70s from Ward County.
A total of 846 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.
Of those, 667 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 125 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 54 death records are pending.
Recoveries and Active Cases
The health department reports 62,697 people are considered recovered from the 73,397 positive cases, an increase of 892 people from November 21.
The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 22 (892) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (710).
Of the 9,854 active cases in North Dakota as of November 22:
- Cass County: 1,621
- Burleigh County: 1,499
- Ward County: 1,059
- Grand Forks County: 1,005
- Morton County: 512
- Stark County: 380
- Williams County: 333
Hospitalizations
314 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 22, down 1 from November 21. A total of 2,481 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.
Total Positives To Date
- Cass County: 15,405
- Burleigh County: 11,153
- Grand Forks County: 7,718
- Ward County: 7,104
- Morton County: 3,806
- Stark County: 3,383
- Williams County: 2,879
- Mountrail County: 1,019
Other county numbers are available here.
Other Data
A total of 339,483 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.
Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.
Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.
According to the data, 43 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.
The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.
You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.