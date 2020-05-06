Coronavirus
6 new deaths, 57 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 5; total statewide is 1,323

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 6 new deaths and 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 5, bringing the statewide total to 1,323.

Five of the deaths were in Cass County. One was in Grand Forks County.

All had underlying health conditions.

With the exception of one man in his 50s, all the deaths involved people 90 or older.

582 people are considered recovered from the 1,323 positive cases. 31 total have died.

This means there are actually 710 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 5.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 5 (23) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (57).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 5, up 1 from May 4. A total of 97 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

37 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than two-thirds of the counties in the state.

Cass County (686 cases) and Grand Forks County (271 cases) account for 72 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 102.

Stark is fourth with 57 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 36 cases.

Morton County has 35 cases and Ward County has 25 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 38,632 tests have been conducted to date, with 37,309 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (495 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (396 cases) and household contact (237 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

