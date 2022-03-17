A large grant was given to our state parks, not just to enjoy the nice weather and beautiful sites — but with hopes that students can learn more from our parks.

The North Dakota Department of Public Instruction granted the state Parks and Recreation Department $600,000.

And with this new money, the parks will now be offering field trip funding assistance and more.

The goal is to help students recover from learning loss caused by the pandemic, according to state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler.

“We’re using COVID-19 dollars that were provided to all of the state education agencies to help in recovery of their learning loss, so we are using our COVID-19 funding to provide summer enrichment programs for enriched learning for all of our sixth graders across the state,” said Baesler.

The programs are currently only catered to sixth graders because the transition from middle to high school can be difficult, and these programs are made to keep their brains stimulated and motivated.

Soon, Baesler says the programs will be available for families, and the entire proposal and planning was left up to the state Parks and Recreation Department.

The funding will be focused on three things, Education and Programming Chief Josh Steffan says.

“The first is over the next three summers we’re going to be offering 24, single-day field events where a whole bunch of students can come into the parks and rotate through various historical, recreational and educational opportunities, and topics. The second is individualized field trips so educators from across the state can call their local park and have individualized kind of small group field trips,” said Steffan.

And the third, he says, will go to expanding their online learning experience through interactive videos and tools teachers can use after they leave the parks and return to the classroom.

Steffan hopes these activities may spark a career and long-lasting interest in learning for students.



“Hand on outdoor learning has been known to stimulate appetite for STEM fields, environmental fields and things of that nature,” said Steffan.

“Just getting them outdoors for their mental, physical and emotional well-being; that’s all part of the learning experience,” added Baesler.

“We’ve learned that when students are exposed to those types of learning experiences the learning is more deeply embedded and much more deeply ingrained for recall.”

Both Steffan and Baesler hope to see a lot of educators from across the state taking advantage and getting involved.

The programs have already begun rolling and the first field day events will be held on April 21 and 22.