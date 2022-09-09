NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Board on Geographic Names replaced more than 650 names of geographical landmarks that were previously named after a racial slur against Native American Women.

The more than 650 peaks, streams, lakes, and other geographical landmarks on federal land that had the slur in the name will receive new names.

The name changes are the result of a yearlong process by the Department of Interior’s Board on Geographic Names.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), welcomes this change.

“This term is a racist and sexist slur and it has no place on our geographic landmarks. It shouldn’t be used. CAIR welcomes the Department of Interior’s decision to rename these locations. And now we’re urging local state authorities to take similar action,” said Robert McCaw, the director of government affairs of CAIR.

5 locations have been renamed in North Dakota.

A stream in Hettinger county was renamed from Sq**w Creek to Tepee Creek.

A stream in Dunn and McKenzie counties was renamed from Sq**w Creek to Sakakawea Creek.

A bay in Dunn county was renamed from Sq**w Creek Bay to Sakakawea Bay.

A stream in McKenzie county was renamed from Sq**w Creek to Long Creek.

A cape in Bottineau county was renamed from Sq**w Point to Mitigomizh Neyaashi.