67 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 13; total statewide is 1,712

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 13, bringing the statewide total to 1,712.

The state has passed two milestones in the COVID-19 outbreak: Total tests have passed the 50,000 mark and the number of recoveries has passed 1,000.

No new deaths were reported May 13.

A total of 40 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,007 people are considered recovered from the 1,712 positive cases, an increase of 38 people from May 13.

This means there are actually 665 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 13.

It also means 58 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 13 (38) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (67).

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 13, up 1 from May 12. A total of 129 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

39 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or nearly three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (991 cases) and Grand Forks County (304 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 58 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 107.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

Mountrail County is fifth with 38 cases.

Morton County has 37 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 50,311 tests have been conducted to date, with 48,599 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (628 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (540 cases) and household contact (303 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.