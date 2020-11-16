7 deaths, 1,089 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,900

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 1,089 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 64,885.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,900 as of November 15. That’s down 224 cases from November 14.

Of the new positives, 117 were in Burleigh County and 30 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 225 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 174 new positives on November 15.

Williams County had 29, Stark County had 53 and Ward County had 50 for November 15.

Deaths

Seven new deaths were reported:

Man in his 90s from Barnes County.

Man in his 80s from Eddy County.

Man in his 70s from Dickey County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 70s from Stark County.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Walsh County.

A total of 743 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 564 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 112 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 67 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 53,242 people are considered recovered from the 64,885 positive cases, an increase of 933 people from November 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 15 (933) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,089).

Of the 10,900 active cases in North Dakota as of November 15, Burleigh County has 1,645 cases. Cass County has 1,562 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,219. Morton County has 505 active cases.

Stark County has 374, Ward County has 1,370 and Williams County has 381 active cases.

Hospitalizations

332 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 15, up 10 from November 14. A total of 2,195 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 13,581 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 6,931 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 10,014 positive cases to date and Morton County has 3,384 cases.

Williams County has 2,606 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 3,065, Ward County has 6,208 and Mountrail County has 865.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 325,491 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 42 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.